Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Stand Against Eli Lilly's Advertisements Over Obesity Drugs

Novo Nordisk has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, seeking a preliminary U.S. court injunction to halt misleading advertisements for obesity and diabetes drugs. Novo claims the ads compare older versions of their medications to Lilly's newest offerings, giving consumers a false impression of product superiority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 16:39 IST
Novo Nordisk Takes Legal Stand Against Eli Lilly's Advertisements Over Obesity Drugs
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Novo Nordisk announced on Friday that it is seeking an immediate U.S. court injunction to stop Eli Lilly's advertising campaigns for obesity and diabetes drugs. The Danish pharmaceutical giant argues that consumers are being misled by comparisons between the firms' products.

Novo alleges that Lilly's advertisements, which promote obesity drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro, violate false advertising and unfair competition laws. The Danish company claims the ads inaccurately juxtapose the highest doses of Lilly's drugs with lower-dose versions of Novo's own offerings.

Both companies are vying for control of the burgeoning obesity drug market, anticipated to reach over $100 billion in the U.S. by the decade's end. While Novo pushes for legal intervention, industry analysts express skepticism over whether litigation will resolve the marketing dispute.

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