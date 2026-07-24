Novo Nordisk Escalates Legal Battle Against Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk is seeking a U.S. court injunction to halt Eli Lilly's obesity and diabetes drug ads, escalating their rivalry. Novo claims Lilly's ads mislead consumers about product comparisons. The legal battle underscores the fierce competition in the lucrative obesity drug market, expected to reach $100 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 14:10 IST
Novo Nordisk Escalates Legal Battle Against Eli Lilly
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Novo Nordisk is taking its legal dispute with Eli Lilly to the next level by seeking a preliminary U.S. court injunction to immediately halt advertisements for obesity and diabetes drugs by its rival. This move signifies further escalation in the fierce competition between the two pharmaceutical powerhouses.

The Danish company announced on Tuesday that it had filed a lawsuit against Lilly, accusing it of misleading consumers about the comparative benefits of their respective products. Novo Nordisk indicated its intention to pursue an injunction if Lilly did not voluntarily withdraw the contentious ads.

Eli Lilly, on the other hand, remains steadfast in its position, denying any wrongdoing. The U.S. pharmaceutical company asserts that it stands by its advertising practices and is prepared to rigorously defend itself against the allegations brought forth by Novo Nordisk.

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