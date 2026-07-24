UK Economic Indicators Show Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a notable economic shift, British firms saw growth in July following three stagnant months, spurred by a temporary easing in the Iran conflict. This development has buoyed optimism among businesses, offering hope to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham as he assumes office.

According to the S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a rise to 52.1 from June's 49.3 indicates expansion, surpassing expectations set by a Reuters poll. The services sector flash PMI climbed to 51.8, marking the strongest performance since April, while manufacturing showed a modest uptick, countering earlier pessimistic forecasts.

Lower fuel and raw material costs have moderated inflation, yet ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic uncertainty continue to challenge the economy. In response, Burnham has initiated measures such as reducing business rates for hospitality and capping bus fares to stimulate consumer confidence, which has reached its most optimistic level since January.