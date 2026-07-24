UK Economic Indicators Show Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
British firms experienced growth in July after a three-month lull, aided by a de-escalation in the Iran conflict. The S&P Global UK Composite PMI rose to 52.1, indicating expansion. While optimism surged, concerns about geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures remain, posing challenges for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a notable economic shift, British firms saw growth in July following three stagnant months, spurred by a temporary easing in the Iran conflict. This development has buoyed optimism among businesses, offering hope to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham as he assumes office.
According to the S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a rise to 52.1 from June's 49.3 indicates expansion, surpassing expectations set by a Reuters poll. The services sector flash PMI climbed to 51.8, marking the strongest performance since April, while manufacturing showed a modest uptick, countering earlier pessimistic forecasts.
Lower fuel and raw material costs have moderated inflation, yet ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic uncertainty continue to challenge the economy. In response, Burnham has initiated measures such as reducing business rates for hospitality and capping bus fares to stimulate consumer confidence, which has reached its most optimistic level since January.
ALSO READ
-
No10 North: Andy Burnham's Bold Move to Decentralize Power
-
UK Armed Forces Poised to Defend Amid Iran Tensions
-
Scottish Independence Vote Blocked by UK's Prime Minister
-
New UK PM’s Business Revival Plan: A 20% Rate Relief for Pubs and Music Venues
-
Sterling Stands Tall: Gains Amid Rising Oil Prices and Economic Challenges