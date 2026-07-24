Dollar Rides High on Oil Surge: Yen Struggles Amid Currency Turmoil

The dollar is set for its largest weekly gain since mid-June due to rising oil prices, while the yen faces significant decline despite Japan's stabilisation efforts. Analysts expect limited impact from Japan's interventions without decisive actions like Bank of Japan rate hikes. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation concerns bolster the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:43 IST
Dollar Rides High on Oil Surge: Yen Struggles Amid Currency Turmoil
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  • Japan

The dollar is positioned for its most significant weekly rise since mid-June, aided by climbing oil prices. Conversely, the yen is experiencing one of its most substantial declines in over two months, even as Japan reiterates its commitment to stabilize the currency amidst its 40-year lows.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has stressed the government's readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market. However, experts suggest that without synchronized measures like a more assertive path of rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, Japan’s efforts might only yield short-term effects.

The U.S. has also voiced concerns, urging rate hikes from the BOJ amidst volatile currency conditions. The dollar index witnessed a 0.7% weekly increase, driven by renewed inflation concerns propelled by oil price reversals amidst the U.S.-Iran conflict. As inflation fears reignite, expectations grow for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

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