Dollar Rides High on Oil Surge: Yen Struggles Amid Currency Turmoil

The dollar is positioned for its most significant weekly rise since mid-June, aided by climbing oil prices. Conversely, the yen is experiencing one of its most substantial declines in over two months, even as Japan reiterates its commitment to stabilize the currency amidst its 40-year lows.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama has stressed the government's readiness to intervene in the foreign exchange market. However, experts suggest that without synchronized measures like a more assertive path of rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, Japan’s efforts might only yield short-term effects.

The U.S. has also voiced concerns, urging rate hikes from the BOJ amidst volatile currency conditions. The dollar index witnessed a 0.7% weekly increase, driven by renewed inflation concerns propelled by oil price reversals amidst the U.S.-Iran conflict. As inflation fears reignite, expectations grow for a Federal Reserve rate hike.