Ukraine's Grain Corridor: Ensuring Safe Passage Amid Tensions
Taras Vysotskyi, Ukraine's agriculture minister, denied reports of discussions on alternative mechanisms for grain exports via Black Sea ports. He emphasized the importance of safety and noted that Ukraine's defenses are working to ensure the safe passage of vessels amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's agriculture minister, Taras Vysotskyi, firmly denied any discussions on alternative mechanisms to facilitate grain exports through Black Sea ports like Odesa.
The minister told Reuters that, as of now, there are no official talks and that safety measures must continue to function as they have in recent years.
Despite increased Russian strikes on civilian vessels, Vysotskyi assured that Ukraine’s defense forces are fully operational to secure and ensure the safe passage of these vessels.