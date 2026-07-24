Europe Battles Historic Wildfires Amidst Relentless Heatwaves

Wildfires have forced tens of thousands to flee in southwestern France, while Spain has taken unprecedented steps by declaring a national emergency. The fires, worsened by extreme heat and relentless winds, have merged dangerously close to Madrid, marking a dire chapter in both nations' battle against climate-driven disasters.

French authorities initiated a complete evacuation of Cap Ferret peninsula, a favored tourist destination, as dual fires south of Bordeaux threatened homes and campsites. Similarly, in Spain, over 19,000 individuals left their residences due to converging fires, with emergency services stretched thin despite European aid.

These blazes, intensified by Europe's hottest summer streaks, jeopardize local agriculture and nuclear plant operations. Governments are urging for EU support, highlighting a growing urgency to address climate change's role in amplifying such natural calamities.