Vietnam's Triumphant Start in ASEAN Championship

Vietnam decisively started their defense of the ASEAN Championship title with a commanding 7-0 victory over Timor-Leste, spurred by Nguyen Dinh Bac's hat-trick. Concurrently, Singapore clinched a 2-1 win over Cambodia led by Ilhan Fandi's last-minute strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:39 IST
Vietnam's Triumphant Start in ASEAN Championship
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam began their ASEAN Championship title defense triumphantly with a sweeping 7-0 win against Timor-Leste on Friday in Chonburi. Nguyen Dinh Bac starred for Kim Sang-sik's team, securing a hat-trick.

The match saw Brazil-born Do Hoang Hen score early, followed by Dinh Bac doubling the lead. By halftime, Vietnam led by five goals thanks to Nguyen Xuan Son’s stoppage-time effort.

In the second half, Dinh Bac completed his hat-trick and an own goal by Liam Farrugia sealed the scoreline. Meanwhile, Singapore emerged victorious against Cambodia with Ilhan Fandi's acrobatic finish in stoppage time, settling the score at 2-1 after Ouk Sovann equalized for Cambodia.

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