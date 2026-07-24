Vietnam's Triumphant Start in ASEAN Championship
Vietnam decisively started their defense of the ASEAN Championship title with a commanding 7-0 victory over Timor-Leste, spurred by Nguyen Dinh Bac's hat-trick. Concurrently, Singapore clinched a 2-1 win over Cambodia led by Ilhan Fandi's last-minute strike.
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam began their ASEAN Championship title defense triumphantly with a sweeping 7-0 win against Timor-Leste on Friday in Chonburi. Nguyen Dinh Bac starred for Kim Sang-sik's team, securing a hat-trick.
The match saw Brazil-born Do Hoang Hen score early, followed by Dinh Bac doubling the lead. By halftime, Vietnam led by five goals thanks to Nguyen Xuan Son’s stoppage-time effort.
In the second half, Dinh Bac completed his hat-trick and an own goal by Liam Farrugia sealed the scoreline. Meanwhile, Singapore emerged victorious against Cambodia with Ilhan Fandi's acrobatic finish in stoppage time, settling the score at 2-1 after Ouk Sovann equalized for Cambodia.