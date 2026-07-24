Mozambique Targets Regional Energy Hub Role with LNG Projects

Mozambique is positioning itself as a major regional energy hub as about $50 billion in liquefied natural gas projects moves forward across the Rovuma Basin, with the government linking the investment drive to industrial growth, jobs and stronger local businesses. Speaking at the Mozambique CEO Summit, President Daniel Chapo said the country's gas reserves, location and developing infrastructure could turn Mozambique into an important centre for energy production and distribution in Southern Africa.

Rovuma Basin projects could reshape the economy

Mozambique holds more than 100 trillion cubic feet of gas resources in the Rovuma Basin. Major developments include Eni's operational Coral South floating LNG project, Coral North which is expected in 2028, TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project targeted for 2029, and ExxonMobil's Rovuma LNG project, which could reach a final investment decision in 2026 or 2027.

Together, the projects are expected to deliver more than 40 million tonnes of LNG each year. Their scale could create a new source of export revenue while supporting investment in transport, services, skills and energy infrastructure.

Government pushes skills and local participation

President Chapo said LNG development must create clear benefits within Mozambique, not only for international investors. He called on project developers to expand workforce training and ensure Mozambican contractors and companies play a meaningful role across the supply chain.

The country's recently approved Local Content Law is a central part of this approach. The government sees it as a way to build domestic business capacity, improve skills and increase local participation in the wealth created from natural resources.

Micro, small and medium-sized businesses could gain opportunities through contracts in construction, logistics, maintenance, catering, engineering support and other services connected to major energy projects.

Private sector seen as key to the next phase

Chapo said private companies will be essential to turning large-scale investment into lasting economic progress. He called for professionalism, integrity, respect for contracts and stronger delivery capacity, while pledging further reforms to make Mozambique more attractive to investors.

The African Energy Chamber said it supports efforts to reduce bureaucracy and expand private-sector participation. At the summit, the organisation held discussions with the Chamber of Commerce of Mozambique on using the country's energy resources to accelerate local industrial development.

Energy supply could support digital investment

More reliable and abundant power could also support industries beyond oil and gas. Chapo identified data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure as possible investment areas as energy availability improves.

This could give Mozambique a chance to pair its natural-resource wealth with technology-driven sectors, creating a broader economic base and reducing reliance on extractive industries alone.