European Shares Bounce Back Amid Earnings and Oil Price Impacts

European stocks experienced a turnaround on Friday, following a period of notable losses, as investors took solace in corporate earnings and evaluated the impact of rising oil prices on financial policy.

The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6%, bolstered by significant gains in Germany's DAX after SAP's promising earnings report, despite the tech sector grappling with investment challenges and AI threats.

With the European Central Bank contemplating further interest rate hikes, markets are also navigating U.S. tariff changes, impacting European sectors including Volkswagen and Neste, while Valmet saw record gains post-positive results.