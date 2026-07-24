European Shares Bounce Back Amid Earnings and Oil Price Impacts

European stocks rebounded on Friday, recovering from a recent slump as investors evaluated corporate earnings and the repercussions of rising oil prices on monetary policy. While technology shares surged, driven by significant gains in companies like SAP, oil and gas stocks remained subdued. The ECB faces potential interest rate hikes amid inflation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 21:29 IST
European Shares Bounce Back Amid Earnings and Oil Price Impacts
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European stocks experienced a turnaround on Friday, following a period of notable losses, as investors took solace in corporate earnings and evaluated the impact of rising oil prices on financial policy.

The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6%, bolstered by significant gains in Germany's DAX after SAP's promising earnings report, despite the tech sector grappling with investment challenges and AI threats.

With the European Central Bank contemplating further interest rate hikes, markets are also navigating U.S. tariff changes, impacting European sectors including Volkswagen and Neste, while Valmet saw record gains post-positive results.

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