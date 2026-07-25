Saudi Vessel NCC MASA Attacked in Red Sea

A Saudi vessel named NCC MASA suffered minor hull damage following an attack while navigating the Red Sea, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA. The incident was confirmed by an official source at the General Transport Authority.

Despite the attack, the vessel was able to continue on its intended course. Safety inspections verified that the ship and its crew were unharmed, and the voyage proceeded without further incident.

This attack underscores the persistent maritime security issues in the Red Sea region, raising concerns about the safety of vessels passing through these strategic waters.