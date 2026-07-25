Saudi Vessel NCC MASA Attacked in Red Sea

The Saudi vessel NCC MASA was attacked in the Red Sea, sustaining minor damage. Saudi state news agency SPA reported no injuries and confirmed that the vessel continued its journey after safety checks. The incident highlights ongoing maritime security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:14 IST
Saudi Vessel NCC MASA Attacked in Red Sea
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

A Saudi vessel named NCC MASA suffered minor hull damage following an attack while navigating the Red Sea, according to the Saudi state news agency SPA. The incident was confirmed by an official source at the General Transport Authority.

Despite the attack, the vessel was able to continue on its intended course. Safety inspections verified that the ship and its crew were unharmed, and the voyage proceeded without further incident.

This attack underscores the persistent maritime security issues in the Red Sea region, raising concerns about the safety of vessels passing through these strategic waters.

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