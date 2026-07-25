Kyiv in Uproar: Fedorov Dismissal Sparks Political Turmoil

In Kyiv, protesters are holding a continuous rally demanding the reinstatement of Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's Defense Minister, following his controversial dismissal. The demonstration underscores ongoing dissatisfaction with government changes, despite President Zelenskiy's offer of alternative roles to Fedorov, which he declined, citing insufficient authority for reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 01:54 IST
Kyiv in Uproar: Fedorov Dismissal Sparks Political Turmoil
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Protests are intensifying in Kyiv as demonstrators demand the reinstatement of ousted defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The dismissal has escalated into a political crisis, with citizens voicing their discontent over government reshuffles.

Fedorov, recognized for implementing tech-driven military reforms and countering corruption in the defense sector, was dismissed amid conflict with former commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. Despite a change in military leadership, protesters argue the new roles offered to Fedorov lack the necessary authority to continue reforms.

Fedorov's removal comes as Ukraine contends with ongoing military conflicts and Russian air assaults, adding urgency to the protester's demands. While acting minister Yevhenii Khmara has been appointed, the delay in selecting a permanent replacement further fuels public discontent.

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