Kyiv in Uproar: Fedorov Dismissal Sparks Political Turmoil

Protests are intensifying in Kyiv as demonstrators demand the reinstatement of ousted defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The dismissal has escalated into a political crisis, with citizens voicing their discontent over government reshuffles.

Fedorov, recognized for implementing tech-driven military reforms and countering corruption in the defense sector, was dismissed amid conflict with former commander Oleksandr Syrskyi. Despite a change in military leadership, protesters argue the new roles offered to Fedorov lack the necessary authority to continue reforms.

Fedorov's removal comes as Ukraine contends with ongoing military conflicts and Russian air assaults, adding urgency to the protester's demands. While acting minister Yevhenii Khmara has been appointed, the delay in selecting a permanent replacement further fuels public discontent.