Supertankers Navigate Red Sea Blockade Amid Houthi Tensions

Two Chinese supertankers successfully bypassed a blockade by Yemen's Houthi militias, navigating through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Thursday with a combined cargo of 4 million barrels of Saudi oil. The Houthi blockade, part of broader regional tensions involving Iran, is further exacerbating disruptions in the global energy supply.

The tankers, managed by Cosco Shipping and chartered by Sinopec's arm Unipec, faced significant hurdles as other Saudi oil shipments came under attack. The vessels, destined for Chinese ports Qinzhou and Huizhou, managed to elude Houthi threats, as reported by shipping data sources.

This movement coincides with a sharp decline in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, amidst increasing hostilities in the region. The continuous conflict has led to restricted passage, pushing traders and fleet managers to urgently navigate these volatile waters to secure their energy supplies.