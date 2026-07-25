Global Markets Struggle Amid Tariffs and Military Tensions

Global stock markets experienced turbulence this week as a combination of plummeting oil prices and rising bond yields contributed to economic instability. The U.S. decision to impose higher tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners exacerbated concerns about inflation.

Wall Street saw mixed results, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising slightly, while the Nasdaq Composite fell. In Europe, the STOXX 600 reversed some losses, climbing 0.8%. Investors remain wary due to military tensions involving Iran, with escalating conflicts in the Middle East adding uncertainty to global oil supplies.

Despite some relief in oil prices, bond yields are near multi-decade highs, reflecting caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Markets now predict a potential rate hike, prompting further scrutiny of central banks' strategies to stabilize economies amid global geopolitical tensions.