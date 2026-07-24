Supertankers Navigate Blockade as Red Sea Tensions Rise

Two Chinese supertankers, carrying a total of 4 million barrels of Saudi oil, successfully bypassed a blockade by Yemen's Houthi militias in the Red Sea. This escalation threatens global energy supply amidst a shutdown at the Strait of Hormuz, with tensions involving the U.S. and Iran compounding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 09:17 IST
Supertankers Navigate Blockade as Red Sea Tensions Rise
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Tensions in the Red Sea escalated as two Chinese supertankers, laden with a combined 4 million barrels of Saudi oil, successfully navigated a blockade enforced by Yemen's Houthi militias. The vessels exited the Red Sea despite threats to Saudi shipments, signaling complications for global energy supply.

The blockade, exacerbated by concurrent conflicts at the Strait of Hormuz between U.S. and Iranian forces, poses significant disruptions. The VLCC Xin Long Yang and Cosnew Lake managed to continue their voyages southward after a brief halt, guided by shipping data outlining their journey toward southern Chinese ports.

Compounding the situation, additional VLCCs meant to load Saudi crude are now delaying entry into the Red Sea. Reports of military activity further intensify concerns as the Saudi vessel Encelia suffered an attack, heightening fears over the security of maritime routes vital for global energy distribution.

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