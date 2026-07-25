Gen-Z Uprising: Unyielding Protest Shakes Indian Capital

The Indian government faces growing pressure as Gen-Z protests demand the education minister's resignation over exam flaws. Demonstrations echoing opposition demands have paralyzed Delhi, with thousands defying metro closures to rally. The protests highlight youth discontent with job scarcity and corruption, threatening to escalate if demands are unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 11:36 IST
Gen-Z Uprising: Unyielding Protest Shakes Indian Capital
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The Indian government is set to engage in crucial talks with leaders of a Gen-Z protest demanding the resignation of the education minister, following significant disruptions in the capital. The protests represent the most substantial youth challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took office in 2014.

Thousands gathered in central Delhi, defying the closure of 18 metro stations as authorities attempted to limit access to the protest site. Demonstrators are seeking accountability for alleged flaws in the examination system and demand a clear stance on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's future.

Amid heightened tensions and internet shutdowns, the protests have expanded from concerns over leaked exam papers to broader issues of job scarcity and government corruption. Calls for the education minister's resignation and comprehensive exam reforms continue to fuel the movement.

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