Canadian Intern Arrested in Belgium on Spying Charges

A woman of Canadian nationality and Chinese descent has been arrested in Belgium on charges of espionage, officials have revealed. The arrest took place at a NATO site where she was serving as an intern.

The Belgian prosecutor stated, "She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organization." The official statement withheld the woman's name and additional personal details.

This arrest occurred at SHAPE, a significant NATO facility located in Mons, Belgium. As investigations continue, authorities have yet to release further information regarding the accused and her alleged activities.