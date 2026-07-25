Canadian Intern Arrested in Belgium on Spying Charges

A Canadian woman of Chinese origin, working as an intern at a NATO site in Belgium, has been arrested for allegedly spying for a third country and being part of a criminal organization. Further details about her identity have not been disclosed by the prosecutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 11:58 IST
Canadian Intern Arrested in Belgium on Spying Charges
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

A woman of Canadian nationality and Chinese descent has been arrested in Belgium on charges of espionage, officials have revealed. The arrest took place at a NATO site where she was serving as an intern.

The Belgian prosecutor stated, "She is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of being a member of a criminal organization." The official statement withheld the woman's name and additional personal details.

This arrest occurred at SHAPE, a significant NATO facility located in Mons, Belgium. As investigations continue, authorities have yet to release further information regarding the accused and her alleged activities.

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