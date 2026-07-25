Tragic Bus Collision Claims 35 Lives in Syria

A tragic accident occurred on the Deir al-Zor-Damascus road, leading to the deaths of 35 individuals and injuring 30 more, according to a health ministry official.

State news agency SANA reported that the collision involved a passenger bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian bus, citing the interior ministry. The severe impact has raised concerns about road safety measures in the region.

As authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident, there is an urgent call for improved transport safety regulations to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.