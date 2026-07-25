Tragic Bus Collision Claims 35 Lives in Syria

A devastating accident on the Deir al-Zor-Damascus road resulted in 35 fatalities and 30 injuries when two passenger buses collided, including one carrying Internal Security Forces personnel. The incident was reported by Syria's state news agency, indicating the severity of the crash and the implications for road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 16:54 IST
Tragic Bus Collision Claims 35 Lives in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

A tragic accident occurred on the Deir al-Zor-Damascus road, leading to the deaths of 35 individuals and injuring 30 more, according to a health ministry official.

State news agency SANA reported that the collision involved a passenger bus carrying members of the Internal Security Forces and a civilian bus, citing the interior ministry. The severe impact has raised concerns about road safety measures in the region.

As authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident, there is an urgent call for improved transport safety regulations to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026