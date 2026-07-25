Blazing Bordeaux: Record Wildfires Threaten French Wine Hub

Wildfires near Bordeaux, part of an unprecedented heatwave across Europe, have necessitated the evacuation of thousands. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed 98,000 hectares burnt, with key transport routes disrupted. The French army is assisting fire control efforts as the broader Aquitaine region endures record high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:41 IST
Blazing Bordeaux: Record Wildfires Threaten French Wine Hub
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  • Country:
  • France

Thousands were evacuated from Bordeaux suburbs as wildfires in southwestern France approached, fueled by an unprecedented heatwave. Officials declared 98,000 hectares burned—a record—highlighting Bordeaux’s status as both a famed vineyard region and key tourist transport hub.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the difficult battle ahead, announcing evacuations from Le Haillan, Eysines, and Merignac. Travelers were advised to avoid Bordeaux as surrounding smoke prompted warnings in Haute-Vienne.

With 167,000 evacuated from Gironde and abnormal temperatures recorded, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu called the fires unprecedented. Nearby Spain faces its own wildfire emergency. The French army is deployed to aid firefighting efforts as conditions remain severe.

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