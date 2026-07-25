India's Youth Protesters Secure Victory with Minister's Resignation
Protesters, predominantly youth, have agreed to end their demonstration following the resignation of India's education minister. The decision was made after successful discussions between the protest's leaders and the government, addressing concerns over exam leaks that sparked weeks of unrest.
- Country:
- India
Youth protesters in India have decided to conclude their demonstration after pivotal discussions with the government, as stated by a spokesperson for the 'cockroach' movement.
The resolution occurred hours after the education minister stepped down, which was a key demand of the protests sparked by exam leak allegations.
The minister's resignation marks a significant victory for the protesters, who have been pressing the government for accountability in the education system.
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