Infernos Rage Across France and Spain: A Battle Against Unprecedented Wildfires

Massive wildfires in France and Spain forced evacuations and disrupted life as scientists link them to climate change. Thousands were evacuated in Bordeaux and Madrid, with high winds complicating firefighting efforts. Both nations declared national emergencies, deploying resources with the EU's support to combat the blazes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 17:49 IST
Infernos Rage Across France and Spain: A Battle Against Unprecedented Wildfires
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  • Country:
  • France

The coastal wildfires in southwestern France advanced inland towards Bordeaux on Saturday, compelling thousands to evacuate the city's suburbs. Meanwhile, in neighboring Spain, strong winds hampered efforts to control a massive fire near Madrid.

Hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in these countries due to fires, which scientists attribute to prolonged dry spells and successive heatwaves exacerbated by climate change. 'The fires hitting our nation have reached unprecedented levels,' French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu remarked on X.

Spain and France face national emergencies with firefighting aircraft arriving from Italy and Greece as part of the EU's emergency response. Strong winds have intensified the fires in both regions. The blaze's proximity to Bordeaux, a tourist hotspot known for its wines, highlights the fire's reach.

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