Lipper Investigates Anomalous Bond Fund Transaction Amid Record Outflows

Lipper, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group, announced an investigation into an unusually large transaction in an investment-grade bond fund. This event has skewed the firm's data on the broader fixed-income fund flow, prompting action to ensure data integrity.

In response to this anomaly, Lipper has removed the particular fund from its current weekly flow report while thoroughly reviewing the transaction. The focus is on determining whether the substantial movement observed was due to a transfer or another operational event.

Recent data revealed a record $7.1 billion net outflow from U.S. investment-grade bond funds for the week, marking the largest weekly withdrawal ever. Excluding the transaction under review, the funds saw net inflows of $1.54 billion during the same period.