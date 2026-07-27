Inferno in Europe: Wildfires Threaten Bordeaux and Rage Across Spain

Firefighters are facing a daunting challenge as massive wildfires threaten the French city of Bordeaux, while in Spain, crews battle ongoing forest fires resulting from a scorching summer across Western Europe. France has evacuated approximately 220,000 people, and over 75,000 have left their homes in Spain amid safety warnings.

The fires near France's Atlantic coast, begun last week, are now a mere 15 kilometers from Bordeaux's urban area, marking an unprecedented danger level. In Spain, tragic scenes unfold in Madrid, Avila, and Toledo, with more than 50,000 hectares destroyed in Avila, the largest wildfire on record for the country.

The economic toll is significant, especially in Bordeaux, a hub for wine production and tourism. Finance Minister Roland Lescure highlighted the economic disruption, while President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet is addressing the crisis. As a response, European firefighting collaboration includes Greece and Italy's aircraft and Portuguese military support, but rising temperatures pose ongoing threats.