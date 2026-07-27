Tremors in Chile: Antofagasta Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Antofagasta, Chile, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 93 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available, but further assessments are underway to evaluate the impact on infrastructure and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:38 IST
Tremors in Chile: Antofagasta Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

On Monday, a significant tremor measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Antofagasta, Chile, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake struck at a considerable depth of 93 kilometers, as detailed in a report from the EMSC.

Authorities are currently conducting evaluations to determine the extent of any potential damage or casualties, with more information expected as assessments continue in the affected areas.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

AI Could Unlock Africa's Growth, But Infrastructure and Skills Hold the Key to Success: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026