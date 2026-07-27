Tremors in Chile: Antofagasta Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Antofagasta, Chile, reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 93 km. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were available, but further assessments are underway to evaluate the impact on infrastructure and local communities.
- Country:
- Chile
On Monday, a significant tremor measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Antofagasta, Chile, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The earthquake struck at a considerable depth of 93 kilometers, as detailed in a report from the EMSC.
Authorities are currently conducting evaluations to determine the extent of any potential damage or casualties, with more information expected as assessments continue in the affected areas.