Tremors in Chile: Antofagasta Shaken by 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake

On Monday, a significant tremor measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Antofagasta, Chile, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake struck at a considerable depth of 93 kilometers, as detailed in a report from the EMSC.

Authorities are currently conducting evaluations to determine the extent of any potential damage or casualties, with more information expected as assessments continue in the affected areas.