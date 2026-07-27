India's Engineering Goods Export Surge Defies Global Shipping Disruptions

India's engineering goods exports climbed 21% in June to $11.48 billion, driven by demand from major markets such as China, the U.S., and Germany, despite shipping disruptions in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz. The sector's resilience offers support amid broader trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:53 IST
India's Engineering Goods Export Surge Defies Global Shipping Disruptions
  • Country:
  • India

India's engineering goods exports experienced a significant rise of 21% year-on-year in June, reaching a value of $11.48 billion. This growth was primarily driven by increased demand from major markets including China, the United States, Germany, and Oman, according to the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India.

The surge in shipments to China, which rose 74% to $361.47 million, contributed notably to the overall export increase. The engineering sector remains a crucial component of India's trade portfolio, accounting for over a quarter of the nation's merchandise exports. This development comes amid concerns surrounding escalating freight costs and shipping route disruptions in volatile regions.

Despite regional trade challenges, the sector has remained resilient, underscoring the importance of sustained government support to counter emerging risks. Notably, exports to Oman more than quadrupled, providing a counterbalance to declining shipments to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

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