European Markets Rally as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease and Big Tech Earnings Loom

European markets saw an upswing on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased over the weekend, prompting a drop in oil prices. Anticipation for a significant week of earnings from top U.S. tech firms further fueled investors' enthusiasm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7% to 648.9, marking its highest point since early July. Brent crude futures fell by 6% to about $90 a barrel, following the U.S. pause in military action over arsenal concerns, with Iran indicating a similar response if the U.S. maintained its stance.

Strong performances were noted in travel and leisure sectors, with stocks such as Lufthansa, IAG, and Ryanair climbing 3% each due to the positive outlook from lower oil prices. However, energy stocks fell by 2%, becoming the primary decliners in the STOXX 600.