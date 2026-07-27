European Markets Rally as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease and Big Tech Earnings Loom

European shares advanced on Monday, driven by a decrease in oil prices due to eased U.S.-Iran tensions and anticipation of major U.S. tech earnings. The STOXX 600 index rose, while travel stocks gained from lower oil prices. Energy stocks declined, but big tech results are set to influence future movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:51 IST
European Markets Rally as U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease and Big Tech Earnings Loom
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European markets saw an upswing on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and Iran eased over the weekend, prompting a drop in oil prices. Anticipation for a significant week of earnings from top U.S. tech firms further fueled investors' enthusiasm.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7% to 648.9, marking its highest point since early July. Brent crude futures fell by 6% to about $90 a barrel, following the U.S. pause in military action over arsenal concerns, with Iran indicating a similar response if the U.S. maintained its stance.

Strong performances were noted in travel and leisure sectors, with stocks such as Lufthansa, IAG, and Ryanair climbing 3% each due to the positive outlook from lower oil prices. However, energy stocks fell by 2%, becoming the primary decliners in the STOXX 600.

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