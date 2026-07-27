Sterling Squeeze: British Pound Poised for Volatility Breakout

Despite an array of influences from geopolitical tensions to domestic inflation concerns, the British pound has shown resilience against the US dollar, mostly maintaining a steady range over the past 15 months.

However, below this calm exterior, technical indicators such as Bollinger Bands are tightening, suggesting that a significant change could be on the horizon for sterling's trajectory.

Whether this shift will see the pound dip below its moving average or break towards higher rates remains uncertain, but watchful eyes are on the market as July concludes.