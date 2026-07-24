Pound's Perilous Path: Inflation, Conflict, and Rate Hike Expectations

The British pound appears ready to end its three-week rise as inflation softens and Middle East tensions rise, prompting investors to reconsider their strategies ahead of the Bank of England's upcoming meeting.

Sterling traded slightly higher at $1.3318 against the dollar but eyed a 1% weekly loss if current trends persist, marking its fourth day of decline against the euro. Traders are torn between rate-hike bets and uncertainties about the fiscal outlook, with a rate increase by the Bank of England partly priced in.

The market remains in limbo over Prime Minister Andy Burnham's fiscal direction, while Finance Minister John Healey offers stability. The Bank of England faces a challenge in navigating these pressures. As Middle East conflicts muddy the waters, economic stability remains uncertain, with oil prices spiking beyond $100 a barrel this week.