EU Urged to Strengthen Trade Defence Against Chinese Machine Tool Surge

The European Union faces pressure from Italian industry to enhance trade defence measures against Chinese machine tool manufacturers. China's growing export market share threatens Europe's strategic industrial position. The Italian UCIMU association calls for equal safety and technical standards to protect European competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:53 IST
EU Urged to Strengthen Trade Defence Against Chinese Machine Tool Surge
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In a pressing call to action, the European Union is urged to fortify its trade defence mechanisms in response to a surge in exports by Chinese machine tool manufacturers. The Italian industry association UCIMU voiced its concerns over the eroding position of Europe in this critical sector.

Brussels is evaluating protective measures to counteract the negative impacts attributed to China's industrial overcapacity and subsidized exports. Nicoletta Pigozzi from UCIMU highlighted the swift overseas expansion by Chinese manufacturers after satisfying domestic demand. UCIMU advocates for imported machinery to adhere to the same technical and safety standards as European products, ensuring fair competition.

Italy stands as a significant player in the global machine tool industry, despite recent declines. The continent debates how to counterbalance China's industrial ascendancy, with recent data showing China overtook Germany as the leading metalworking machine tool exporter. The EU is under pressure to safeguard its market and protect European industries from 'unfair competition.'

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