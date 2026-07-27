Impending 'Super' El Niño Poses a $20 Billion Threat to Africa

An impending 'super' El Niño may inflict a financial blow of $10 billion to $20 billion on African nations, leading to potential mass migrations, according to the African Development Bank's chief climate expert.

Forecasts indicate that the El Niño weather pattern could become one of the most severe observed, with Pacific Ocean warming trends continuing. This raises concerns over food and water security, as well as potential impacts on government finances and banking sectors.

In response, the AfDB is preparing to adjust projects and work with countries to access additional funds from sources like the Green Climate Fund to manage El Niño's effects effectively.