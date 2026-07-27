Gwen Lagrue to Lead Red Bull's Junior Driver Programme

Red Bull has announced the hiring of Gwen Lagrue to spearhead their junior driver programme, following Helmut Marko's exit last year. Lagrue, known for his work at Mercedes with current F1 leader Kimi Antonelli, will take up the role next year.

Lagrue's notable tenure at Mercedes began in 2015, where he played a crucial role in nurturing talents like Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, and George Russell. His background includes establishing Renault's acclaimed driver development initiative.

Red Bull, home to four-time champions Vettel and Verstappen, emphasizes Lagrue's appointment as vital for scouting and nurturing future F1 drivers.