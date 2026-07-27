China Challenges ASML with Domestic DUV Lithography Machines

China has started production of its own DUV lithography machines, crucial in chipmaking, disrupting Dutch giant ASML's dominance. Anticipated to be delivered to major Chinese chip manufacturers, this move could reshape the semiconductor landscape. The news led to a 4.6% drop in ASML's shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:41 IST
China Challenges ASML with Domestic DUV Lithography Machines
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China's foray into manufacturing its own deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines marks a significant shift in the semiconductor industry. These machines, critical for chip production, have long been the domain of Dutch firm ASML.

According to a report from The Information, these domestically developed machines are set to be delivered this year to top Chinese chipmakers like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, Hua Hong Semiconductor, and ChangXin Memory Technologies, as per sources familiar with the situation.

The announcement of China's progress in this field immediately impacted ASML, causing a 4.6% drop in their share value, reflecting market concerns over potential shifts in this technologically vital sector.

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