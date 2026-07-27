Luxury Giant LVMH's Sales Surge in the U.S. Amid Global Challenges

LVMH reported a 3% rise in quarterly sales driven by U.S. demand, despite challenges in Europe and the Gulf due to the Iran conflict. While the fashion and leather goods division saw growth, it missed expectations. Shares have dropped significantly since the year's start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:15 IST
Luxury Giant LVMH's Sales Surge in the U.S. Amid Global Challenges
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Luxury powerhouse LVMH has reported a significant increase in its quarterly sales, citing a robust performance in the U.S. market as a key factor. This growth comes amidst weakening sales in Europe and the Gulf, affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran.

According to the company, sales in the U.S. grew by 6% in the second quarter, following a 3% rise in the first quarter. LVMH, which owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Bulgari, faced a more muted performance elsewhere, as reflected in its overall 3% sales growth when adjusted for currency fluctuations, aligning with analysts' expectations.

In contrast, the European market remained stagnant, with first-half sales increasing marginally. Analysts and investors remain cautious, as LVMH shares have plummeted by 28% this year, marking it as one of Europe's underperforming large-cap stocks.

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