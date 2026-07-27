Luxury Giant LVMH's Sales Surge in the U.S. Amid Global Challenges

Luxury powerhouse LVMH has reported a significant increase in its quarterly sales, citing a robust performance in the U.S. market as a key factor. This growth comes amidst weakening sales in Europe and the Gulf, affected by ongoing geopolitical tensions in Iran.

According to the company, sales in the U.S. grew by 6% in the second quarter, following a 3% rise in the first quarter. LVMH, which owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Bulgari, faced a more muted performance elsewhere, as reflected in its overall 3% sales growth when adjusted for currency fluctuations, aligning with analysts' expectations.

In contrast, the European market remained stagnant, with first-half sales increasing marginally. Analysts and investors remain cautious, as LVMH shares have plummeted by 28% this year, marking it as one of Europe's underperforming large-cap stocks.