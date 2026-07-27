South African Firms Return from Angola with Strong Trade Prospects

A South African business delegation has returned from the Feira Internacional de Angola (FILDA) 2026 exhibition with dozens of promising trade opportunities after showcasing locally made products and services to buyers from across Africa and beyond.

Supported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), the delegation participated in the six-day exhibition in Luanda from 21 to 26 July. Companies from the agro-processing, engineering, mining, steel fabrication and chemical sectors used the event to connect with potential buyers, distributors and investors looking to expand business partnerships across the continent.

The South African pavilion attracted more than 2,000 visitors, generating 82 trade leads, meetings with 341 buyers, and 55 business-to-business engagements, highlighting growing interest in South African products and expertise.

Companies find new opportunities beyond Angola

For many exhibitors, Angola offered more than access to a single market. La RicMal Wines owner Malcolm Green said his company received encouraging feedback from importers and distributors who praised the quality, pricing and presentation of its wines.

Green said several businesses operating in Angola also serve neighbouring markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Namibia, creating opportunities for South African products to reach a much wider regional customer base. He described Angola as an important gateway for businesses seeking to expand across Africa.

Johannesburg-based InfraPower Engineering also reported strong interest in its steel fabrication products after engaging with potential clients from Angola, Zimbabwe, India and several other countries. Managing Director Rakgomo Maetje said visitors requested quotations and product information, laying the groundwork for future business relationships.

Engineering and manufacturing firms build regional partnerships

Lizwile Engineering focused on expanding its footprint in Angola's infrastructure, mining, energy, and oil and gas industries. Executive Director Nomagugu Mvelase said the company established valuable connections with Angolan businesses while also exploring collaboration opportunities with South African partners. She added that the company is pursuing projects in Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya, where its engineering experience can support infrastructure development.

TLT-Turbo Africa used the exhibition to explore opportunities in Angola's growing oil and gas sector, particularly refinery upgrades and underground mining projects. Director of Sales and Marketing Vusi Madlopha said building relationships with local partners and understanding business cultures across Africa are essential for long-term success.

Eastern Cape-based Analit Africa Consumer Brands also reported productive discussions with distributors, retailers, packaging companies and financial institutions interested in supporting the company's food and premium organic skincare brands. Founder Lungisa Lutshaba said the exhibition created new possibilities for investment and market expansion.

Trade exhibitions support export growth

The dtic said participation in FILDA forms part of South Africa's broader strategy to expand export markets and strengthen the country's commercial presence across Africa. By helping local companies connect directly with buyers and investors, such trade missions are expected to create new business opportunities while supporting economic growth and regional trade.