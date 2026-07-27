Poland Seeks Extradition of Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro
Poland has formally requested the extradition of former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro from the U.S. Ziobro is accused of misusing crime victims' fund money for political gain. The request underscores ongoing tensions around judicial changes in Poland and Ziobro's claims of political persecution.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland has requested the United States extradite Zbigniew Ziobro, a former justice minister facing 26 charges centered on alleged misuse of a crime victims' fund for political means, according to prosecutors.
Ziobro is a key figure in controversial judicial changes in Poland, criticized by the European Union for undermining the rule of law. The request was transmitted through diplomatic channels to relevant U.S. authorities.
Ziobro, however, denies any wrongdoing, claiming the charges are politically motivated by the pro-EU coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Despite asylum granted previously in Hungary, Ziobro fled to the U.S. amidst political shifts in Europe.