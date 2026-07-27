Poland Seeks Extradition of Former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro

Poland has requested the United States extradite Zbigniew Ziobro, a former justice minister facing 26 charges centered on alleged misuse of a crime victims' fund for political means, according to prosecutors.

Ziobro is a key figure in controversial judicial changes in Poland, criticized by the European Union for undermining the rule of law. The request was transmitted through diplomatic channels to relevant U.S. authorities.

Ziobro, however, denies any wrongdoing, claiming the charges are politically motivated by the pro-EU coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Despite asylum granted previously in Hungary, Ziobro fled to the U.S. amidst political shifts in Europe.