Press Freedom Under Siege: Azerbaijani Journalists Face Severe Sentences

Two co-founders of Azerbaijan's independent Toplum TV, alongside journalists and activists, have been sentenced to prison terms of up to 15 years over financial crimes. Despite dismissing the charges as politically motivated, they plan to appeal. The case has sparked Western concerns about press freedom in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:57 IST
Press Freedom Under Siege: Azerbaijani Journalists Face Severe Sentences
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Two co-founders of an independent Azerbaijani online television station, together with three journalists and four activists, were sentenced to prison terms of up to 15 years for financial crimes, prompting Western concern over press freedom. Akif Gurbanov, who founded Toplum TV in 2016, received a 15-year sentence, while his colleague Alasgar Mammadli was sentenced to 14 years, according to defense lawyers. All defendants dismissed the charges as politically motivated, and their lawyers said they would file appeals.

The past few years have seen an increasing number of detentions of independent reporters in Azerbaijan, with several journalists facing trial on charges not linked to their journalistic activities, such as smuggling. Authorities insist that the journalists face legitimate charges.

Elchin Sadigov, defense lawyer for journalist Elmir Abbasov, stated to Reuters, "We will file an appeal. The trial as a whole was unfair. None of the motions submitted by the defense were granted, and the proceedings were conducted in a one-sided manner." Toplum TV, a significant independent online media outlet in Azerbaijan, covers politics, corruption, human rights, and social issues in a media landscape often hostile to dissent.

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