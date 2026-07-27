Centre Expands Support for SC/ST Atrocities Act Implementation

The Central Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by continuing to strengthen the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 through financial assistance and institutional support for States and Union Territories.

The update was provided by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. He said the Centre is working closely with state governments to ensure timely relief for victims, improve enforcement of the law and strengthen access to justice for vulnerable communities.

NCRB data tracks crimes and investigations

According to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 57,569 cases of crimes against Scheduled Castes and 10,064 cases against Scheduled Tribes were registered under the Act in 2022. In 2023, the figures stood at 57,766 SC cases and 12,959 ST cases, while 2024 recorded 55,685 SC cases and 9,961 ST cases.

The Minister also informed Parliament that, during 2024, 17,123 cases involving Scheduled Castes and 7,219 cases involving Scheduled Tribes remained under investigation. Conviction rates under the Act have shown some variation over the three-year period. For cases involving Scheduled Castes, the conviction rate was 34.1% in 2022, 32.4% in 2023, and 33.9% in 2024. For Scheduled Tribe cases, the rates were 28.1%, 24.6%, and 33.2%, respectively.

Centre provides financial support to states

The Minister noted that policing and public order fall under the jurisdiction of state governments under the Constitution. While states are responsible for investigating offences and maintaining law and order, the Central Government regularly issues advisories to strengthen the criminal justice system, with particular emphasis on preventing crimes against SCs and STs.

To support implementation of the law, the Centre is operating a Centrally Sponsored Scheme that helps states strengthen enforcement of both the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The scheme provides financial assistance for victim relief, rehabilitation and administrative measures required for effective implementation.

Assistance reaches thousands of victims

Under the scheme, the Central Government released ₹392.71 crore during 2022-23, benefiting 88,172 victims. Funding increased to ₹535.30 crore in 2023-24, when 79,667 victims received assistance. During 2024-25, the Centre released ₹495.29 crore, supporting 99,965 victims across the country.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said it will continue working with States and Union Territories to improve implementation of the Act, ensure timely support for victims and uphold the constitutional rights and dignity of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.