Teen Phenom Mitch Baker Shines in Indonesia's Triumph over Cambodia
Teenage striker Mitch Baker, during his international debut, scored a hat-trick leading Indonesia to a 5-1 victory against Cambodia in the ASEAN Championship. This significant win places Indonesia level with Vietnam in Group A. Baker's standout performance highlights his promising contribution to Indonesia's national team.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia celebrated a spectacular 5-1 victory against Cambodia in the ASEAN Championship, with teenage prodigy Mitch Baker making an unforgettable debut by scoring a hat-trick.
Baker, an Australia-born forward who recently gained Indonesian citizenship, was pivotal in securing the lead early in the match, solidifying Indonesia's position by halftime.
The thumping win levels the Indonesian team with defending champions Vietnam in Group A, trailing leaders Singapore by three points.