Teen Phenom Mitch Baker Shines in Indonesia's Triumph over Cambodia

Indonesia celebrated a spectacular 5-1 victory against Cambodia in the ASEAN Championship, with teenage prodigy Mitch Baker making an unforgettable debut by scoring a hat-trick.

Baker, an Australia-born forward who recently gained Indonesian citizenship, was pivotal in securing the lead early in the match, solidifying Indonesia's position by halftime.

The thumping win levels the Indonesian team with defending champions Vietnam in Group A, trailing leaders Singapore by three points.