Nelson Mandela Bay, Faith Leaders Unite to Improve Communities

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the Concerned Religious Fraternity have agreed to deepen their partnership to improve service delivery, encourage greater public participation and address some of the metro's most pressing social challenges.

The agreement followed a meeting led by Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, held alongside ongoing public consultations by the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) on a proposed self-regulatory framework for the Christian sector.

During the discussions, representatives of the religious fraternity called for broader and more inclusive consultations to ensure that faith communities are fully represented in the process. While the proposed framework formed part of the agenda, both sides also focused on practical ways to work together on issues affecting local communities.

Focus on service delivery and social challenges

The municipality and faith leaders committed to collaborating on a range of community priorities, including promoting water conservation, protecting municipal infrastructure from vandalism and theft, tackling gender-based violence, supporting youth development and strengthening social cohesion.

Mayor Lobishe said the meeting highlighted the important contribution faith-based organisations make in building stronger communities and supporting democratic participation.

She said South Africa's Constitution protects freedom of religion while also ensuring that citizens have meaningful opportunities to participate in decisions that affect them. Constructive dialogue between government and communities, she added, remains essential for effective local governance.

The mayor also said the municipality would communicate the concerns raised by the religious fraternity to the relevant government institutions while respecting the constitutional independence of the CRL Rights Commission.

Faith community pledges support

Lobishe said government cannot solve community challenges alone and that lasting progress depends on cooperation between public institutions, faith leaders, businesses and civil society.

She noted that religious organisations have extensive community networks that can help mobilise residents around responsible citizenship, safer neighbourhoods, protection of public infrastructure, water conservation and efforts to combat gender-based violence.

Speaking on behalf of the Concerned Religious Fraternity, Pastor Lingelihle Jadezweni welcomed the engagement, describing it as an important step in strengthening relations between the municipality and the faith community.

He said meaningful consultation is vital on matters affecting churches and religious organisations and affirmed the fraternity's commitment to working with the municipality to improve the lives of residents.

Commitment to inclusive governance

The municipality said it will continue building partnerships with religious organisations, businesses, civil society groups and local communities as part of its commitment to creating a capable, responsive and developmental local government.

Officials believe stronger collaboration across different sectors will help improve service delivery, support vulnerable communities and promote sustainable development throughout Nelson Mandela Bay.