Government Proposes Tougher Law to Curb Exam Malpractices

The Central Government has introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, proposing tougher punishments and faster legal action against question paper leaks, organised cheating and other examination-related offences.

The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh. It aims to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 by introducing stricter penalties, time-bound investigations and speedy trials to safeguard the integrity of public examinations.

The proposed amendments come in response to recent incidents of organised examination fraud and are intended to improve accountability while protecting the interests of genuine candidates.

Harsher punishments for offenders and service providers

The Bill proposes significantly increasing the punishment for individuals found guilty of using unfair means during public examinations. The minimum prison sentence would rise from three years to five years, with a maximum of ten years. The maximum fine would also increase from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Service providers involved in examination-related offences would face even tougher action. The maximum financial penalty is proposed to increase from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, while the period during which such organisations can be barred from conducting public examinations would double from four years to eight years.

Senior management of service providers found responsible for offences could also face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years, along with fines of up to ₹5 crore.

For organised examination-related crimes, including large-scale paper leaks and coordinated cheating networks, the proposed amendments increase the minimum imprisonment from five years to seven years, with a maximum sentence of ten years and fines reaching ₹10 crore.

Faster investigations and dedicated courts

To ensure quicker justice, the Bill introduces provisions requiring investigations to be completed within two months. It also proposes the establishment of Special Fast Track Courts by designating Courts of Session to hear cases under the Act on a day-to-day basis.

These courts would be expected to complete trials within three months of the filing of the charge sheet. The government also plans to appoint Special Public Prosecutors for every Special Fast Track Court to handle these cases.

In addition, the Central Government would have the authority to transfer investigations to a Special Task Force whenever necessary to deal with complex or organised examination-related crimes.

Time-bound appeals to strengthen confidence

The Amendment Bill also introduces a new provision requiring appeals against judgments of Special Fast Track Courts to be filed before the High Court within 30 days. As far as possible, these appeals should be decided within three months, reducing delays in the legal process.

The existing Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into force in June 2024, already covers recruitment examinations conducted by organisations such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA) and various Central Government departments. Offences under the Act are classified as cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable.

The government says the proposed amendments will create a stronger legal framework to combat examination fraud, ensure swift justice and reinforce public trust in the fairness and transparency of India's public examination system.