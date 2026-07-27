South Korean Mission to Evaluate Brazilian Meatpackers

Brazil is gearing up to welcome a South Korean delegation next month, tasked with evaluating the sanitary standards of the country's meatpacking industry. The announcement, made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, came during a ceremonial meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Brasilia.

This initiative is aimed at bolstering trade relations between the two nations, further underscored by their commitment to establishing a working group. The group's objective is to advance negotiations towards a comprehensive trade agreement between South Korea and the Mercosur bloc.

The evaluation and potential trade agreement highlight the evolving economic ties, opening pathways for increased cooperation and market access. The move reflects Brazil's ongoing efforts to strengthen its international trade framework, especially within the agribusiness sector.