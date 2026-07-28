World Bank Appoints Tatiana Proskuryakova to Lead Pacific Operations

The World Bank Group has appointed Tatiana Proskuryakova as its new Division Director for the North and South Pacific, with the appointment taking effect in July 2026.

In her new role, Proskuryakova will oversee the World Bank Group's work across the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Naoero, Palau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu. She will lead efforts to strengthen partnerships with governments, businesses, development organisations and local communities as the region works to address economic and climate-related challenges.

Focus on jobs, resilience and stronger public services

Proskuryakova said the Pacific faces some of the world's most significant development challenges while also offering considerable opportunities for sustainable growth. She said she looks forward to working closely with regional partners to create jobs, strengthen economies and deliver lasting benefits for Pacific communities.

The World Bank Group's current portfolio in the region includes projects that improve healthcare services, expand digital connectivity, strengthen climate-resilient transport networks and develop more robust financial systems. Alongside financing, the institution also provides policy advice, technical expertise and budget support to help countries improve essential services and build stronger, more resilient economies.

Bringing more than 30 years of global experience

Before taking up the Pacific role, Proskuryakova served as the World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia. During a career spanning more than three decades, she has worked across Central Asia, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, gaining extensive experience in economic development, infrastructure and institutional reform.

Her international background is expected to support the World Bank Group's efforts to respond to the diverse needs of Pacific island nations, many of which face growing pressures from climate change, geographic isolation and economic vulnerability.

Strengthening partnerships across the Pacific

The appointment comes as the World Bank Group continues expanding its support for Pacific countries through investments that improve infrastructure, encourage private sector development and strengthen resilience against future shocks.

By working with governments, the private sector and regional partners, the institution hopes to help Pacific nations unlock new economic opportunities while ensuring communities are better prepared for environmental and economic challenges in the years ahead.