Nigeria and South Africa Vow Justice for Migrant Attacks

In a bid to quell rising tensions between Nigeria and South Africa, officials from both countries have committed to prosecuting those responsible for attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

The discussions aimed at de-escalating the situation followed reports of violence against Nigerian nationals in South Africa, leading to a repatriation of nearly 1,490 Nigerians.

Both nations stress the importance of legal channels in addressing criminal activities and have pledged to improve safety measures for Nigerians residing in South Africa.