Oman's Strategic Proposal: Unlocking the Strait of Hormuz

Oman has proposed a plan, backed by Gulf states, to allow Iran to collect voluntary fees for using the Strait of Hormuz. This move aims to alleviate the oil trade disruption caused by the U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran. The plan suggests shared management, akin to the system in the Strait of Malacca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:16 IST
Oman's Strategic Proposal: Unlocking the Strait of Hormuz
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Oman has secured backing from Gulf countries for a plan permitting Iran to collect voluntary fees from ships using the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint crucial for oil trade. This proposal seeks to calm tensions following the U.S.-Israeli conflict that has disrupted oil exports.

Under the Omani plan, Iran would share management of the strait with Oman, without exercising sole control, and fees would be voluntary, similar to the arrangement in the Strait of Malacca. Oman and Iran hope this approach will foster regional cooperation and stabilize the oil market.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, after halting a bombing campaign, warns of resuming strikes unless productive negotiations with Iran take place. The Gulf crisis has seen fluctuating oil prices and heightened diplomatic engagements to resolve the longstanding tensions over the strait.

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