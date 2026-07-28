AI Surge and Market Correction: Fitch Raises Alarm on Global Credit Risk

Fitch Ratings has issued a stark warning regarding global credit risks fueled by the ongoing AI boom and potential market corrections. In its third-quarter Global Risk Outlook, Fitch pointed to the two pressing risks: the increasing susceptibility to an AI-linked market correction and the persistent uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The agency drew parallels between current tech valuations and those of the dotcom boom era, noting a significant rise in the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio of the U.S. S&P 500. This concern comes amid a surge in AI-related investments and corporate bond issuance by major tech firms.

Apart from the financial vulnerabilities, Fitch highlighted geopolitical tensions and severe weather patterns as additional risk factors. The renewed U.S.-Iran conflict coupled with the potential for impactful El Niño conditions could exacerbate inflationary pressures, complicating financial environments for indebted nations.