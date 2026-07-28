AI Surge and Market Correction: Fitch Raises Alarm on Global Credit Risk
Fitch Ratings has warned about emerging global credit risks linked to the AI boom and a potential market correction. The agency highlights concerns over soaring tech valuations and uncertain future returns, indicating vulnerabilities within the economy and capital markets, particularly in the U.S., alongside geopolitical tensions and weather patterns.
- Country:
- United States
Fitch Ratings has issued a stark warning regarding global credit risks fueled by the ongoing AI boom and potential market corrections. In its third-quarter Global Risk Outlook, Fitch pointed to the two pressing risks: the increasing susceptibility to an AI-linked market correction and the persistent uncertainty tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict.
The agency drew parallels between current tech valuations and those of the dotcom boom era, noting a significant rise in the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio of the U.S. S&P 500. This concern comes amid a surge in AI-related investments and corporate bond issuance by major tech firms.
Apart from the financial vulnerabilities, Fitch highlighted geopolitical tensions and severe weather patterns as additional risk factors. The renewed U.S.-Iran conflict coupled with the potential for impactful El Niño conditions could exacerbate inflationary pressures, complicating financial environments for indebted nations.