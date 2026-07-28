Europe Faces Firefighting Crisis as Wildfire Seasons Intensify

Avincis, Europe's leading aerial emergency services firm, warns that the continent is unprepared for increasingly prolonged and severe wildfire seasons. CEO John Boag highlights the shortage of necessary firefighting aircraft and experienced pilots, exacerbated by bureaucratic challenges. Current firefighting capacities struggle to meet the extended operational demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:12 IST
Europe Faces Firefighting Crisis as Wildfire Seasons Intensify
  • Country:
  • Europe

Europe's preparedness for escalating wildfire seasons is being questioned as Avincis, the continent's largest aerial emergency services provider, voices concerns over its readiness. CEO John Boag warns that firefighting aircraft are in demand nearly year-round as European wildfire seasons lengthen and bureaucratic hurdles contribute to a shortage of pilots and planes.

Boag, a veteran helicopter pilot, discussed the growing strain as countries like France and Spain combat historic fires following weeks of drought. Avincis notes that extended firefighting demands limit the ability to shift resources between hemispheres, further tightening regional capacities.

Prospective solutions are hindered by pilot recruitment complexities and slow production cycles for new firefighting aircraft. Europe recently purchased 22 Canadair waterbombers, but supply issues remain as production of alternatives is sluggish. Calls are being made for more streamlined bureaucracy to expedite recruitment and alleviate shortages.

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