Kenya Steps Up Drive for Universal Energy Access by 2030

Kenya is accelerating its push to achieve universal energy access by 2030 through its Mission 300 National Energy Compact, setting ambitious targets to expand electricity coverage, increase renewable energy generation and attract greater private investment in the energy sector.

To support implementation, the Government of Kenya and the African Development Bank Group hosted a two-day Compact Implementation Support Workshop on 8–9 July 2026, with technical facilitation from Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). The meeting brought together government agencies, development partners and private sector representatives to turn national commitments into a practical action plan.

Under the National Energy Compact, Kenya plans to raise electricity access from 75% to 100%, provide universal access to clean cooking, expand renewable energy capacity from 2,627 MW to 5,952 MW, build an additional 8,000 kilometres of transmission lines and encourage more private investment in the energy sector.

Workshop develops roadmap for implementation

The workshop focused on preparing Kenya's Compact Implementation Support Document (CISD), which will guide the country's energy reforms over the next 12 months.

The document outlines priority reforms, institutional responsibilities, financing requirements, technical assistance needs, monitoring systems and risk management measures. Participants also reviewed Kenya's energy project pipeline, discussed implementation challenges and agreed on a detailed work plan to accelerate delivery.

The initiative forms part of Mission 300, a joint programme led by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group with support from the Rockefeller Foundation, SEforALL and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. The programme seeks to connect an additional 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030.

Reforms and investment remain central to the strategy

Isaac Kiva, Secretary for Renewable Energy at Kenya's Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, said the Compact Implementation Support Document provides a clear sequence of reforms, investments and coordination measures that will help transform the National Energy Compact into an operational programme.

African Development Bank Group Director for Energy Financial Solutions Wale Shonibare said success will depend on delivering measurable results rather than making commitments alone. He added that the Bank will continue supporting Kenya in implementing reforms, attracting investment and expanding access to reliable and sustainable energy.

A major outcome of the workshop was the identification of 10 priority reform actions aimed at improving the policy and regulatory environment, unlocking investment and speeding up progress towards universal energy access.

Kenya builds on recent energy progress

The workshop also reviewed progress made since Kenya launched its National Energy Compact in 2025. Recent achievements include the introduction of transaction advisory services for major hydropower and transmission projects, technical assistance for competitive solar and wind energy auctions, and the creation of Kenya's Country Platform to develop investment-ready energy projects with support from a dedicated technical team.

The Kenya meeting is the first in a series of Mission 300 implementation workshops planned across Africa, with similar events scheduled in Sierra Leone, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Botswana as participating countries work towards expanding electricity access across the continent.