In a significant move, Zinedine Zidane is returning to the French national team as head coach, bringing with him a wealth of experience and an illustrious record at Real Madrid. Zidane's appointment has been confirmed following a series of recent underwhelming performances by the French squad.

Zidane's arrival is aimed at transforming a team brimming with talent, including Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, into European champions by 2028. His coaching philosophy emphasizes calm authority, player freedom, and strategic adaptability, qualities that were crucial to his past successes.

Having guided Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League victories, Zidane seeks to overcome France's recent inability to clinch trophies in high-stakes moments. This new era could be pivotal for the French team, as Zidane endeavors to shake off past frustrations and usher in a liberated playing style.