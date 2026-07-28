EU Sets Heavy Duties on Chinese Polyamide Yarns

The European Union has begun implementing stringent anti-dumping duties on polyamide yarns produced in China. The move, detailed in a European Commission statement on Tuesday, involves duties between 60% and 67.5%, following a comprehensive investigation.

This action is part of a strategic effort to shield EU producers from unfair pricing practices, ensuring a level playing field within the competitive textiles industry. With the EU market for polyamide yarns valued at €400 million, these duties are a significant step in protecting local industry.

Employing around 2,000 people, the EU’s polyamide yarn sector is crucial to the textiles industry. The newly imposed duties are expected to stabilize the market, ensuring the sustainability of local businesses and jobs.