Major Bust on Online Scam Activities in Johor
Malaysian police conducted a significant operation in Johor's Forest City, raiding 32 premises involved in online scam activities. The raid led to the arrest of 335 individuals and the seizure of assets valued at approximately 1 million ringgit, equivalent to $245,000. The action highlights ongoing efforts to combat fraud.
- Country:
- Malaysia
In a decisive move against cybercrime, Malaysian police executed a major raid on 32 locations in Johor's Forest City, notorious for hosting online scam activities.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 335 suspects and the confiscation of assets worth close to 1 million ringgit or about $245,000.
State police chief emphasized their commitment to cracking down on such fraudulent operations that undermine public trust.