Evacuations Ordered After White Phosphorus Leak in South Korea

South Korean officials executed prompt neighborhood evacuations on Tuesday following a white phosphorus leak on the U.S. Osan Air Base near Seoul, as confirmed by the Safety Ministry.

The precautionary evacuation was lifted after roughly thirty minutes, once South Korean fire authorities, along with U.S. forces, succeeded in decontaminating the area, as reported by Yonhap news agency. According to the air base's statement, at 1708 (0808 GMT), a 1,000-foot safety cordon was established to safeguard both the base and the local community, triggered by an unspecified ground mishap.

The base spokesperson described the event as a munitions-related accident, highlighting their unwavering commitment to safety management. White phosphorus, noted for its toxicity and flammability upon air contact, is typically utilized in battlefield smoke screens and incendiary weaponry.